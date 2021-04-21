Snow squalls to sweltering heat in the same 7 day forecast

(WOWK) — Cold weather may have a grip on the WOWK – TV area, but there’s a big change coming within a few days. However, there is a huge amount of territory dealing with freeze warnings overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning so cover any sensitive plants.
Temperatures on Wednesday were in the 40s and 30s but the wind chill also made a strong impression.
Overnight lows are projected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s which is the reason for the freeze warnings. More cold air is in place for Thursday with highs in the 40s for many with possibly a few areas reaching the low 50s.
A few more afternoon rain showers and snow squalls could be seen on Thursday with only light amounts of snow possible on the grass in a few areas.
The region gets a break from the super cold air with some low 60s and some sunshine on Friday before a soaker of a Saturday with rounds of heavy rain that day, tapering off by Sunday morning.
Temperatures over the weekend are projected to still be below the normal of 69 degrees.
Starting Monday, the weather takes a turn and starts to warm up. By next Wednesday temperatures will be well above normal and things should be growing and pollen should once again be high.
