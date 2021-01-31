Snow squalls will cause visibility issues, some slick roads

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re not done with the snow yet!

Many of us saw a quick hit of snow as forecast Saturday night before the infamous ‘warm wedge’ prevailed and gave us rain showers during the morning and afternoon Sunday.

However, the storm system that gave us the snow and rain Saturday and Sunday is now going to give us a good dose of snow squalls Monday afternoon into the overnight and Tuesday.

Wraparound flow interacting with the Great Lakes will make for a good bit of snow Monday evening into early Tuesday.

We’ll pick up a north/northwesterly flow as an area of low pressure (the weather feature we saw Saturday and Sunday here) heads up the east coast. The counter-clockwise flow will pick up moisture off of the Great Lakes and send it down to our neck of the woods.

This will cause snow squalls in the tri-state, primarily Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Visibility issues and some snow accumulations are a good bet even in the lowlands, as temperatures will be below freezing.

The highest snow totals Monday through Tuesday will once again be in the mountains.

The snowfall forecast is shown below from Monday through Tuesday evening but again, the heaviest squalls will occur Monday night through the first half of Tuesday. I think for most of the lowlands, we will see 1 to 2 inches of snow in the valleys, with the hilltops seeing as much as 3 inches of snow. Of course, these values increase over the mountains.

We’ll clear out briefly on Wednesday before another storm system brings the return of rain showers Thursday night.

