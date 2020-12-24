Snow starts, conditions to change rapidly Christmas Eve in region

Update – 5pm Snow coming down hard in Paintsville, KY

(WOWK) – The anticipated change from rain to snow has started on the western side of the WOWK viewing area by 4 o’clock and snow is sticking in places like Greenup County, Kentucky and Scioto County, Ohio.

Snow in Portsmouth, Ohio from Darrell Martinsen

Salt crews are already stocked up in the region and ready for road conditions to deteriorate.

Our District 11 snow fighters continue to patrol, plow and spot-treat the roadways as needed. Please continue to use extreme caution if you must be out traveling. Please take it slow!#kywx pic.twitter.com/mE7Mq3mHYH — KYTC District 11 (@KYTCDistrict11) December 24, 2020

