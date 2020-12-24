Severe Weather Bar

Snow starts, conditions to change rapidly Christmas Eve in region

Snow in Greenup County, KY

Update – 5pm Snow coming down hard in Paintsville, KY

(WOWK) – The anticipated change from rain to snow has started on the western side of the WOWK viewing area by 4 o’clock and snow is sticking in places like Greenup County, Kentucky and Scioto County, Ohio.

Snow in Portsmouth, Ohio from Darrell Martinsen

Salt crews are already stocked up in the region and ready for road conditions to deteriorate.

We will post updates of your photos and posts and tweets as well as updates on road conditions.

