Snow storm will slam eastern Kentucky and West Virginia Thursday

Snow Total Forecast Map Is In This Story…

(WOWK) – This will be the first significant snow to hit the region Thursday afternoon and night. Ohio still gets snow but not to the extent that we’ll see further south. Light flurries and some mountain snow showers will linger into Friday across the mountains of West Virginia.

Winter Storm Watch noon Thursday through 10AM Friday.

After the snow moves through, we are expecting an incredibly cold day on Friday. In total, we expect the temperatures to stay below freezing 42 to 46 hours straight. Wind chills will be brutal, especially on Friday morning. The Winter Storm Severity Index is going to be in the moderate category, which means travel will be hampered and the snow could prove to severely hamper any travel.

Here’s the timing of the snow, you can see it with our maps but the bulk of the snow will fall from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday. Map gallery here:

Snow squalls will be possible during the evening commute and could bring visibility down to zero. Take your time if you have to be out Thursday evening. Travel will not be advised!

Forecast as of noon on Wednesday.

We have only made minor changes and that is to bring the 4-6″ snow totals a hair bit further north. We will have to watch this over the next 12 to 18 hours.

Finally, the wind chills will be brutal on Friday morning!