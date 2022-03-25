(WOWK) – Mother Nature has some sick humor when it comes to Spring weather. And this weekend she’s laughing all day Saturday.

We have a cold front that will move through during Saturday morning and that will draw in moisture from Lake Michigan and the lift with the mountains of West Virginia will help to produce snow squalls across the region.

This is going to look worse than what’s going to be collecting on the ground. A mix of rain and snow will pass through during the day and that will mostly melt on contact. We will have the occasional heavy snow burst or a snow squall that will allow some snow to collect on the ground but most of it will melt off. Ground temperatures have been warming up in the last week.

The snow will actually accumulate in the mountains of West Virginia.

We are expecting temps to get cold over the weekend.