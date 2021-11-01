Snow Tuesday morning in some spots and freezing temps follow this week

(WOWK) – It’s going to get COLD this week! Mother Nature is getting her act together and showing us who’s the boss when it comes to November.

We have our wake-up call with the rain showers that pass through overnight. Those showers will help to cool the atmosphere plus, we have some cold air that comes close enough to the surface in the higher elevations of West Virginia. This will help to allow snow production but the ground is too warm to support snow sticking to the roads.

The good news, anything that sticks would be on the tops of cars, some grass and bushes. It’s enough to bring the headlines and have people sharing photos and panicking that “it’s too soon”! 😉

But yes, our forecast models play out with a generous amount even on the grass.

The air at the surface isn’t cold enough to allow people to see the snow pile up. At least it won’t be cold enough on Tuesday morning, but we’ll all see freezing temperatures from Wednesday morning and all the way into the weekend. Get ready for the cold, protect the plants, dust off the heaters and bring out the winter coats!