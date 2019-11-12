SNOW TOTALS: Here’s a look at some of our latest reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – After a major shot of cold air and the moisture along the passing cold front, we got to see our first widespread snow.

The graphic shown in this story is an exclusive product of WOWK and our computer algorithms. The computers total up snow on the ground, not accounting for melting. So, most of the totals represented would be on grassy surfaces, car tops or picnic tables on your back porch.

The list below is a collection of reports from the National Weather Service in Charleston which includes most of WV, some of our counties in NE Kentucky and across much of southern Ohio.

Spotter Reports from the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The following are unofficial observations taken during the past 24 hours for the storm that has been affecting our region. Appreciation is extended to highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media for these reports.