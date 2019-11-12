SNOW TOTALS: Here’s a look at some of our latest reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – After a major shot of cold air and the moisture along the passing cold front, we got to see our first widespread snow.
The graphic shown in this story is an exclusive product of WOWK and our computer algorithms. The computers total up snow on the ground, not accounting for melting. So, most of the totals represented would be on grassy surfaces, car tops or picnic tables on your back porch.
The list below is a collection of reports from the National Weather Service in Charleston which includes most of WV, some of our counties in NE Kentucky and across much of southern Ohio.
Spotter Reports from the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
The following are unofficial observations taken during the past 24 hours for the storm that has been affecting our region. Appreciation is extended to highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media for these reports.
- OHIO
- Athens County
- CAANANVILLE – 0.5 630 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Gallia County
- GALLIPOLIS – 1.5 715 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Jackson County
- JACKSON – 1.0 615 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Lawrence County
- IRONTON – 1.0 715 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Morgan County
- MCCONNELSVILLE – 0.3 700 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Vinton County
- 2 W McArthur – 2.0 725 AM 11/12 Trained Obs
- MCARTHUR – 1.0 600 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Washington County
- MARIETTA – 0.3 700 AM 11/12 Dept of Hwy
- Athens County
- WEST VIRGINIA
- Cabell County
- Beverly Hills – 0.2 800 AM 11/12 Social Media
- Jackson County
- Advent – 1.5 730 AM 11/12 Social Media
- Kanawha County
- Ruthdale – 0.8 224 AM 11/12 NWSObs
- Putnam County
- 1 W TEAYS VALLEY – 1.4 745 AM 11/12 NWS Employee
- Raleigh County
- Ghent – 1.3 820 AM 11/12 1.3″ At 8AM
- 3 SE STANAFORD – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 1″ At 7AM
- Randolph County
- Elkins – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 1″ At 7AM
- Cabell County
- 6 HOUR SNOWFALL
- WEST VIRGINIA
- Kanawha County
- Ruthdale – 1.5 652 AM 11/12 NWSObs
- Kanawha County
- 24 HOUR SNOWFALL
- OHIO
- Athens County
- 1 N Athens – 0.5 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Gallia County
- 0.5 E Gallipolis – 1.0 845 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Jackson County
- 4.7 NW Jackson – 1.5 658 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Meigs County
- 2.0 E Wilkesville – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Perry County
- 1.4 N New Lexington – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Washington County
- 1.4 W Saint Marys – 0.5 830 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Athens County
- WEST VIRGINIA
- Boone County
- 1.6 NW Danville – 1.0 805 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Cabell County
- 3 E Huntington – 1.0 600 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 2 ESE Huntington – 0.2 800 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Doddridge County
- 2 NNW Center Point – 0.5 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Gilmer County
- 9.0 SW Cedar Creek – 0.5 605 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Jackson County
- 6 S Ripley – 2.2 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Kanawha County
- 2 W Charleston – 1.7 730 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 1 WNW St. Albans – 1.5 629 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 1.0 W Saint Albans – 1.5 600 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- 3 E Alum Creek – 1.3 600 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 6 ENE Charleston – 1.0 720 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 5 WSW St. Albans – 1.0 630 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 0.5 NW Handley – 0.5 500 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Lewis County
- 3 SE Crawford – 1.1 715 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Mason County
- 6 E Point Pleasant – 2.0 730 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Nicholas County
- 1 NE Craigsville – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 6.7 S Summersville – 0.9 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Putnam County
- 2 SSW Hurricane – 1.8 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Ritchie County
- 1 ESE Pennsboro – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Upshur County
- 2.3 NE Rock Cave – 2.0 815 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Wayne County
- East Lynn Lake – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Webster County…
4.0 SW Holly River S – 1.4 720 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Wyoming County
- R.D. Bailey Lake – 0.5 730 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Boone County
- SNOW ON GROUND*
- OHIO
- Gallia County
- 0.5 E Gallipolis – 1.0 845 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Jackson County
- 4.7 NW Jackson – 1.0 658 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Meigs County
- 2.0 E Wilkesville – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Perry County
- 1.4 N New Lexington – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Washington County
- 1.4 W Saint Marys – 1.0 830 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Gallia County
- WEST VIRGINIA
- Boone County
- 1.6 NW Danville – 1.0 805 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Gilmer County
- 9.0 SW Cedar Creek – 1.0 605 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Jackson County
- 6 S Ripley – 2.0 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Kanawha County
- 2 W Charleston – 2.0 730 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 1 WNW St. Albans – 1.4 629 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 6 ENE Charleston – 1.0 720 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 5 WSW St. Albans – 1.0 630 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 3 E Alum Creek – 1.0 600 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- 1.0 W Saint Albans – 1.0 600 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Lewis County
- 3 SE Crawford – 1.0 715 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Nicholas County
- 1 NE Craigsville – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Putnam County
- 2 SSW Hurricane – 1.5 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Ritchie County
- 1 ESE Pennsboro – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 CoCoRaHS
- Upshur County
- 2.3 NE Rock Cave – 2.0 815 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Wayne County
- East Lynn Lake – 1.0 700 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Webster County
- 4.0 SW Holly River – 1.0 720 AM 11/12 Co-Op Obs
- Boone County