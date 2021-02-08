Snow Tuesday morning for some followed by more rounds of snow and ice mid-week

(WOWK) – Several rounds of wintry weather begin Monday night and into Tuesday morning with a range of 1 to 3 inches of snow anticipated in parts of Ohio overnight. Lesser amounts should be seen north of I-64 and even though it may snow in Huntington or Charleston, bad roads are not expected in those areas Tuesday morning.

Weather advisories for Tuesday night

Snow coming in from Indiana and Illinois will be moving across the area and the air and ground will be cold enough to sustain the snowy conditions in places like Athens, Jackson and Piketon, Ohio late Monday and early Tuesday.

Snow model output for snow Monday night, Tuesday morning

Road temperatures are forecasted to stay above freezing in many areas except those counties in Ohio in the advisory. The West Virginia mountain counties won’t see the precipitation before they can warm up Tuesday so roads there should not face much of a challenge from nature.

Projected road temperatures Tuesday morning

The next storm system features rain, freezing rain, ice and snow and starts Wednesday after the morning commute as of this writing on Monday (Feb 8, 2021). The overall plan for this storm is that snow will fall in the northern counties, rain in the far southern counties and a mix to freezing rain in the middle of the viewing area.

Predictor weather model output for noon Wednesday

By Wednesday night the rate of precipitation picks up meaning more ice in the pink zone and more wet snow to the north.

Predictor weather model output for late Wednesday night

Early projections for trouble with ice are seen in the blue shaded counties below where there could easily be .2″ of ice.

Ice Tracker projection of ice amounts by late Wednesday from freezing rain

Viewers are urged to not take this as the final forecast and remember that watches mean conditions should be right for this event. More counties could be added and this could be upgraded to a winter storm warning in the coming days. More counties could be added for snow impacts as well to the north.

Early counties added into a winter storm watch for Wednesday and Thursday

Online, readily available weather models, are kicking out as much as a foot of snow or more north of I-64. Taking other variables into account, the below map is a first estimate of a reasonable idea of how much snow we could see. Once again, rain or sleet can greatly impact this outlook at produce less snow, but a colder atmosphere than the models project could mean more snow.

Bottom line: prepare for snow and ice covered roads late Wednesday until Friday.

General weather model ideas generated by StormTracker 13 – some models show more and some less snow. These models do not take melting into account or the impact of freezing rain or snow

Please continue to monitor for updates as a small change in the weather setup can have a huge impact on what we see in reality.

