Snowfall has been above average so far in most towns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Snowfall in most areas has been slightly above average compared to normal so far this season.

After a snow desert in December that featured VERY warm conditions for the month, we made up for it during the month of January and we’ve continued that trend so far in February.

Surprisingly, Charleston has received almost as much snow as Elkins – only three inches less! That puts Charleston about 15 percent above average, meanwhile Elkins is about 40 percent below average.

Even as I’m typing this, the majority of the Tri-State has snow on the ground, especially in southern Ohio, where several inches of snow is on the ground in many areas. That will likely be melted this week with warmer air on the way.