Snowstorm targeting Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia Sunday

(WOWK) – The alerts have been sent out for days that a large storm system would be producing some significant snow across many Mid-Atlantic states. Sunday will bring an ice storm to parts of North Carolina and a large amount of snow to the north of that.

Winter Storm Watch:

Winter Storm Watch in dark blue is in effect for Saturday through Monday

We’re expecting significant snow across the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia and down into parts of North Carolina and Tennessee.

Forecast models show the snow and mixed precip starting on Sunday morning near the northern Virginia borders of West Virginia and Kentucky. From there it will spread north into Kentucky, West Virginia and by midday Sunday across Ohio.

One thing that will cut down on the snow totals will be the warm wedge of air that will change some of the snow into sleet and freezing rain. This will prevent an area from getting very high snow totals. That’s along US 119 (Corridor G) from Pikeville up to Charleston and then along I-79 from Charleston to Morgantown.

We are expecting the highest totals to be across the higher elevations of West Virginia and Virginia. In many cases, some of the highest totals will be in excess of 12″. Another spot with moderate snow totals will be across Ohio, just north of the Ohio River. We could see 4 to 7 inches of snow in these locations.

Light snow showers will continue into Monday with some snow squalls possible in the afternoon and early evening.