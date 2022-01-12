All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Snowstorm this weekend is targeting West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia

Weather

(WOWK) – We know it will be here but how much and exactly what type of precip is incredibly difficult to pin down. All of this is due to the fact that global forecast models are all over the place and none of them agree with each other, except there’s a storm and it’s in our region.

With all of this being said, let’s break this down. There’s two global models that we’re looking at and those two are the European model (ECMWF) and the American model (GFS). The Euro model is very high on totals across the mountains of WV and down through Virginia. The American model is very hit and miss with some rain and sleet mixing in along with snow totals just everywhere but nothing consistent. We believe there will be something in between.

There will be 3 things to show you down here.
1. The Euro model is tracking further to our south which puts us in a prime spot for heavier snow.
2. The American model goes right over us which brings in warmer air and a mix of precip.
3. Snow totals from the Euro, American and then a NBM which is the blend of all the models and high level computation to bring the best possible totals. This is something that we’ll show you but please take note…THIS WILL ALL CHANGE. We’re giving you a look at what we’re expecting on Sunday through Monday morning.

European Model:

  • ECMWF: 1pm Sunday.
  • ECMWF: 7pm Sunday.
  • ECMWF: 1am Monday.
  • ECMWF: 7am Monday.

American Model:

  • GFS: 1pm Sunday.
  • GFS: 7pm Sunday.
  • GFS: 1am Monday.
  • GFS: 7am Monday.

Snow Total Possibilities (Not A Forecast):

  • NBM: Blended forecast model option which is usually middle of the road and quite accurate.
  • GFS: American model which has more rain and sleet which cuts down on snow totals.
  • ECMWF: European model which has gangbuster snow for the mountains of WV and Virginia.

