Snowy roadways & brutally cold temperatures highlight Christmas 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The heavy snow is ending across the region tonight, and though we’ll see some snow squalls at times on Christmas Day, the bigger stories for Friday will be the continued threat for black ice and temperatures that won’t be budging much.

Highs on Christmas Day will struggle to reach 20 degrees. This will help keep those icy spots on area roadways iced over, as we won’t see a lot of sun to help begin the melting process.

In addition to the cold temperatures will be even colder wind chill values, as a light breeze will make it feel like the teens and single digits at times Christmas Day!

Please be careful on the roads if you plan on doing any traveling!

We’ll see temperatures near freezing Saturday, and with plenty of sunshine, we will get a good jump on the snow-melting process.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.