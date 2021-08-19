Soggy Mess: Flash flood in Boone Co. leaves residents with water damage

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A community in Boone County had an inch and a half of rain in a short amount of time Thursday, creating a flash flood and leaving some residents stranded, others homebound.

“My mobile home’s a mess underneath it,” said Loretta Greene, a resident of the Chambers Mobile Home Park in Danville.

“It came off this mountain and out back, it’s really bad – it came all under my mobile home, there’s debris under my mobile home, all of my underpinnings sticking out,” said Greene.

Greene said she was depressed all day over it, and unable to leave to her house.

She worries because she says she is a widow who lives alone and can’t clean it up by herself.

Greene’s neighbors also had a close call.

A video shot by Penny Brown shows the water rushing onto the back steps of her own mobile home.

Brown says she had dropped her grandkids off at the bus stop in the morning and within 30 minutes of coming back, the water had risen on Lick Creek Rd, blocking it off.

“There was water everywhere coming in my back door, it was bad,” she said.

Her husband Mike Brown says their bridge to their mobile home was wiped out.

He says it’s never been this bad.

“I had one of the boys bring me home from work and dropped me off at that little bridge and I walked across to get to here,” he said.

That meant walking in two feet of muck.

On Thursday evening, the Boone County Emergency Management Agency and the Fire Department were helping others along Lick Creek take water out of their basement.

But they haven’t been able to get to everyone.

Boone County Emergency Director Michael Mayhorn says water rescue crews were dispatched during the flash flood but the water began to recede by the time they got there, so the situation “resolved itself.”

“If it’s coming up and it’s too late you just have to hit the hillside and do what you can,” he said.

But on Thursday evening, in the aftermath of the flash flood, there wasn’t much residents like Greene and the Brown family could do.

