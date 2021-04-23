Soggy Saturday followed by mini “heatwave” for late April

(WOWK) — Anyone with outdoor weekend plans for Saturday should bring rain gear or have a backup plan. Rain is expected to move in after the morning and linger through much of the day.

Predictor model output for mid day Saturday

The rain should taper off Saturday night and only be sprinkles by Sunday morning but the total amount of rain could be as much as an inch just about anywhere across the WOWK viewing area.

Model-based projections of rainfall amounts for Saturday through late morning Sunday

The rain on Saturday is not anticipated to be part of any severe weather. General thunderstorms may be seen in southern West Virginia and the severe weather risk area is across the southern tier of states.

Severe weather outlook risk areas for Saturday

Once the rain passes, the temperatures stick in the 60s for Sunday but begin to climb as drier and warmer air moves in for Monday.

Temperature trends

By Tuesday, much warmer air sets up as a southerly feed of air pushes temperatures into our region. The heat lingers until some rain arrives on Thursday. We can have highs at 80 degrees or above from Tuesday until Thursday.

Predictor temperature projection for Wednesday

The next chance of significant rainfall comes on Thursday and currently there doesn’t appear to be that big of a risk for severe storms but we will keep an eye on this as most times when a cold front moves into 80 degree air, there would be a chance for thunderstorms.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

