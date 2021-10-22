Some sun and some storms this weekend

(WOWK) — Anyone with outdoor plans this weekend will have a lot of outdoor time without rain but there will be a few storms at times and an umbrella will be handy. See the slideshow below to see times with heavy rain and times when the sun will be out.

Friday night football games will be played under cloudy skies for the most part with only the small chance for a late shower or sprinkle generally in our northern counties.

High school football forecast

The only Division-I college football game in the area at a home stadium is in Athens, Ohio where the Ohio Bobcats take on Kent State. The weather looks great with a mixed sky filled with sun and clouds and temperatures rising from the 50s into the 60s.

The temperatures will be topping out in the mid 60s regionwide which is great weather if you happen to be going to Laidley Field to watch any of the 45 high school marching bands competing in the West Virginia marching band invitational.

WVMBI Band contest forecast

Campers staying out at Beech Fork State Park or surrounding campgrounds might see a shower Sunday afternoon but a good chunk of the weekend appears to be dry and not terribly cold.

And finally the fall colors have been running a little bit behind. Pink or past peak colors will be seen in the high mountains while the lowlands are just starting to show significant color.

WV Fall foliage map courtesy: WV Tourism

All in all it’s a pretty decent weekend for mid to late October. We’ll keep you up to date on storms on Sunday.

