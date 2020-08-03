Split forecast: Clouds east, sun west but heat on the horizon!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a split forecast for the next couple of days, and depending on where you live will determine how much sun you receive.

A developing trough over the Appalachians will make for rainy conditions across eastern West Virginia Monday and Tuesday.

If you’re east of the I-77 corridor, I would expect a good bit of cloud cover, whereas areas west will see more sunshine. Showers will also be possible, though showers should remain relatively light.

The remnants of Isaias will ride up the east coast on Tuesday. Areas along the east coast should expect heavy rainfall, but that’s not the case in our region – just clouds and a few sprinkles, again mainly east of the I-77 corridor.

High pressure will set in by Wednesday. Low humidity and comfy temperatures will be here Wednesday and Thursday, but the area of high pressure will shift east by late Thursday.

The 90s are making a return once again!

That will usher in a southwesterly flow once again, and the 90s will make a return Friday as a result! Expect highs around 90 for the weekend as well!

