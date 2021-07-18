Split forecast keeps showers in the picture depending on where you are!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A stalled frontal boundary will keep a few showers in the picture, depending on where you’re located!

The best chance for showers will be south of I-64, where a cold front that passed through today is stalling. This will put the risk for scattered showers the highest across far southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky for the next couple of days.

The majority of us will be dry, however! The general rule of thumb for Monday and Tuesday is that the farther north you’re located in our region, the more sunshine, with more clouds the farther south you are.