Spring 2021 officially under way this weekend

(WOWK) — Spring officially starts Saturday morning. For the WOWK region the time of the seasonal change is 5:37 a.m. EDT.

The time is actually marking the position of the sun’s direct rays over the Equator. The next few months, the sun’s strongest rays will travel into the Northern Hemisphere.

Position of sun’s direct rays on Saturday is right over the Equator

The Spring Equinox is also known as the Vernal Equinox which is simply another term that relates to spring.

The weather itself looks pretty good. A chance to do some spring cleaning or maybe add some shine to your ride while the sun shines.

The overall temperature trend takes our daytime highs much warmer and even well above normal.

However there are some cold nights including a start-off temperature near 29 degrees on Saturday morning so this is why it’s not time to plant certain plants just yet. Below is a look at the average last freeze dates in the region.

Average last freeze dates in the region

Stay ahead of weather changes any time by grabbing the StormTracker 13 weather app right here for free and have a great weekend.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.