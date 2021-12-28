Spring like temperatures bring showers and possible thunder to the area

(WOWK) — Rounds of downpours are expected to come through the area late Tuesday night with a long period of dry weather before another round of heavy rain late Wednesday night. See the projections with timing and placement of anticipated conditions on the Predictor slideshow below:

Storms in the WOWK-TV viewing area are not expected to be severe, but there could be a rumble of thunder with the storms. The Deep South is expecting a decent chance for severe storms Wednesday evening.

Severe storm risk areas for Wednesday through early Thursday morning

There is also concern across the southern states for tornadoes as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center tornado risk outlook.

Tornado risk areas for Wednesday through early Thursday morning

Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of the week.

More rain is coming on Saturday and Sunday. When all of the potential rain is added up, some places could see as much as 4 inches of rain between early Wednesday and Sunday.

Predictor rainfall model output Wed-Monday

The second part of Sunday, cold air moves in and we can see snow fall. Once again, we will show you the models and remind you that the ground will likely melt most of this as it hits the ground but it is a reminder that much colder air is coming and that snow can fly.

GFS Model Predictor snow output for snow Sunday night into Monday – NOT a forecast

Roads on Monday morning may be a little slick so stay tuned to StormTracker 13 and grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. The app is free and you can download it right here:

