(WOWK) – Mother Nature charts her own course and we’re just along for the ride. From 60s pm Friday to 30s on Saturday, it’s going to be an abrupt change.

The snow will happen mostly while we’re all asleep with the road crews able to attack and get everything cleaned up. In fact, since it’s going to be a heavy, wet snow…it can be plowed with relative ease.

We expect most of the main roads, highways and interstates to be in good shape by the time we get to 9 or 10am on Saturday.

Snow totals will be on average 3 to 6 inches across the area. The heavier snow will be in the mountains of West Virginia.

With highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, it’s going to be painful. Wind chills will be in the mid-teens due to the northwest wind at 10-15mph.

The refreeze will be rough on Sunday morning with temps in the TEENS!

Remember though….. next weekend!

We can’t wait!