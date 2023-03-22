(WOWK) – Today marks the third day of Spring Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia and Ohio. Today’s topic will be tornado safety.

While tornadoes are not as common in the mountain state as the Midwest, tornadoes have occurred in the Ohio River valley before.

Tornado Safety

In the event of a tornado warning, it is best to move into the basement of the house. If your home does not have a basement then you would want to move to a centralized room with no windows such as a bathroom, closet, or stairwell.

You can also help protect yourself by putting on a helmet and covering your head incase debris gets blown into your home.

