Spring temperatures, spring storms

(WOWK) — Summer like temperatures reappeared in the WOWK-TV viewing area Tuesday. The normal high is 71 and the region popped well into the mid 80s on a beautiful warm southwesterly breeze and sunshine filled skies. However, the trend is not expected to last very long as rain and a cold front are set to move this direction from the west with storms and cooler temperatures.

Predictor model output for storms Wednesday afternoon

Afternoon showers and storms should develop Wednesday as more humidity moves in to join the heat.

Predictor model output for 5 p.m. Wednesday

The bulk of the storm should occur after 2 p.m. and taper off by about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather setup for Wednesday

Currently the thinking is that these will be generic/type storms without much severe potential. The chance for damaging winds and hail are low but there is a small chance of a severe storm report in the dark green shaded areas below.

Thursday there is a small chance of severe storms in the region, especially in the afternoon hours. Possible damaging wind gusts are the primary risk. The tornado chance is low but not zero.

More rain is seen on Thursday as a cold front comes through the area and the showers taper off after Friday morning which will leave us much cooler.

By Friday the high temperatures will only be in the 60s. Stay ahead of the anticipated weather changes by downloading the free StormTracker 13 Weather App any time right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.