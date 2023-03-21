(WOWK) – Today marks the second day of Spring Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia, and Ohio.

Today’s topic is flood awareness.

Fast Flood Facts

Our area has a high tendency to see heavy rainstorms during the Spring months. Heavy rain brings in heightened flood risk due to all of the valleys, rivers and creeks.

You should never underestimate the power of water. It only takes six inches of water to sweep adults away. At a foot of water, you will start to see small cars get swept away in the current. At 18 inches large vehicles will be swept away in flood waters.

A good rule of thumb for flood conditions is if you can’t see the roadway, don’t try to drive through.

