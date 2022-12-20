CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of the severe winter weather anticipated this week.

Snow, freezing rain, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds are predicted beginning Wednesday and especially on Friday this week.

High pressure brings dry weather, with temperatures returning to near normal by midweek. A large and intense storm system is forecast to impact the Tri-State area starting Thursday. This feature will drag a strong arctic cold front through the area Thursday night or Friday.

While wintry weather is briefly possible at the front end of the system, the passage of the arctic front will be accompanied and followed by heavy snow, and strong gusty winds ushering in the arctic air and possibly causing blowing snow issues. The combination of strong winds and very cold temperatures can produce dangerous wind chill values by the end of the week into the weekend, especially in the mountains.

The State of Preparedness is in effect for all 55 West Virginia counties.

