Staying dry this week with changes next week

(WOWK) — Things look warmer than normal and dry until next week according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists.

Once we reach Sunday, showers can form on the western side of a larger area of high pressure over the Atlantic. That southwest flow of air coming around the west side of the high brings warm and humid air into our region and we can see showers or storms develop.

Model output for Sunday evening

Meanwhile, by Tuesday an area of low pressure is going to drop in from the northwest and become cut off from the overall jet stream flow, meaning that “cutoff low” will meander across the region to our west.

Cut off low shown in southern Illinois next Tuesday afternoon from GFS model

The cutoff low position will make a big difference for our region. If it is positioned a little closer than shown on a few models, we could see more clouds, cooler daytime highs and a better chance of showers. As it stands, we do have a chance of afternoon showers at the maximum time of daytime heating thanks to instability in the atmosphere. Temperatures will likely be near or just below the normal highs of 75 from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Of course a lot can change for next week but the signal overall is for a cutoff low to form in combination with some extra moisture seen in the region. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days and grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.