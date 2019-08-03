Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It’s time for summer and fall sports to be on fields, time for band camps and time for outdoor concerts. Having fun is the goal and nobody has fun if you’re threatened by the weather or harsh conditions.

StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins has an in-depth conversation with Dr. Kevin Kloesel who is a leading expert in outdoor event safety from Oklahoma University.

Topics include:

– Interesting things that are being done in the drum corps activity to lead the way in keeping members safe outside on tour

– Heat stress and heat illness and a more effective method of measuring heat impact than heat index

– Lightning safety for events such as football games and where we stand in terms of college game lightning rules and where things need to go

