Staying warm with lots of rain this week

(WOWK) — Rain is on the way in multiple rounds the remainder of the week while temperatures run well above normal at the same time. In the short term forecast, we see a little rain on a southerly flow Tuesday followed by at least two distinct larger rounds of rain on Wednesday. See Predictor below:

Temperatures will remain well above the normal highs until next week. The normal highs usually run in the mid 40s.

In terms of rainfall, with several rounds anticipated through Monday, we could see more than 2 inches of rain in many areas.

Predictor rainfall model output through Sunday night

There is an expected cold shot of air coming in Sunday on the tail end of some rain, which could cause some snow to fall. While we don’t expect much of an issue at this point, it’s something the StormTracker meteorologists will keep an eye on.

Just for fun, the image below indicates the early look at snow potential Sunday night into Monday. Please understand this is not a forecast, it is just a data point to illustrate that cold air is coming toward the end of the week.

Predictor snow model output for snow Sunday night into Monday morning – NOT a forecast

Stay on top of weather changes this week by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.