Still on track for a huge temperature drop, mountain snow showers Wednesday

(WOWK) — Temperatures soared Tuesday afternoon well into the 70s in many areas but the forecast still calls for a cold snap to take over by Wednesday.

Temperatures at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

The cold front to the west will cause temperatures to plunge, possibly 30 degrees or more within 24 hours.

Predictor model temperature output for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Once the front moves in, the daytime highs stay well below normal until Friday when the high will only be marginally below normal.

The initial line of precipitation will feature rain and snow mixed together, coming across the region west to east even as the sun comes up Wednesday.

Predictor model output for 5 a.m. Wednesday

In the afternoon the area should see a few spotty instability-driven showers and even some mountain snow squalls.

A small batch of showers late Wednesday will lead to sunshine early Thursday followed by more clouds and a few instability-driven spotty showers Thursday afternoon. These will be very hit-and-miss.

Predictor model output for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Most of the snow that sticks will take place either in the high mountain areas of West Virginia on the grass or in the northwestern section of the viewing area in southeast Ohio.

Predictor model snow output for Wednesday

There are freeze watches out for Wednesday night and it is highly likely another one will be issued for Thursday night as well due to overnight lows dropping down around the freezing mark.

Freeze watch areas for Wednesday night

