Still on track for very wet weekend with possible high water in spots

(WOWK) – New rounds of rain begin to move in starting Friday with one exception: the eastern portion of West Virginia is expected to see snow instead of rain.

Temperatures will be quite a bit different between the channel 13 viewing area and areas to the east on Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Friday night it appears there will be some snowfall that sticks on the grass to the east of the WOWK traditional TV viewing area.

By Saturday, the wind changes direction to a southerly breeze, which warms things up and the precipitation will change to all rain over the next several rounds which will be spread out across the weekend.

Over the course of the entire weekend it looks like we will see significant amounts of rainfall especially in southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky. Weather models continually show 2 to 3 inches of rain in this area which could cause localized flooding on area streams or creeks as well as poor drainage areas.

