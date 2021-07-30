Storm causes flooding, damage in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to Scioto County Emergency Management, Thursday night’s storms caused multiple points of damage throughout the county. Power outages, flash flooding and several downed trees were all reported.

The Director of Scioto County Emergency Management, Larry Mullins, said that Green Township was hit “particularly hard,” with reports of flooding at the fire station on Gervais Road in Franklin Furnace. Fire Chief George Moore said that was the first time he could remember such flooding at the station.

The storm, which brought between two and five inches of rain and wind gusts over 30 mph, also washed out part of Gervais Road near the Citizens building.

Big Pete, Junior and Junior Furnace Roads in Franklin Furnace all reportedly experienced flooding, and Chief Moore said there was a mudslide on Friday morning on Back Road.

Portsmouth and New Boston experienced urban flooding. The Offnere Street underpass and the westbound lane of US-52 at the New Boston Village Corporation line near the waterworks plant were both closed for a time.

Water was reported on US-52 from McDonald’s to Hickies Restaurant in New Boston, and many residents in the city had basement and street flooding.

SR-17 in Rarden and Otway and the area near Taylor Lumber were also affected by floods.

Lucasville, Rosemount, parts of Portsmouth, Minford, South Webster and Wheelersburg all experienced power outages, some of which are still being reported on Friday morning.