Storm coverage: Winter makes early arrival in area with advisories posted through Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Winter weather advisories are in effect for slick travel all across the region as rain changes to snow Monday night into Tuesday morning (November 12, 2019) .

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m. Monday night – The Stormtracker 13 WeatherEye camera shows snow falling in the Portsmouth area. StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar shows that the snow is really coming down heavily on the western side of the county. See photos at end of story.

EXPECTED IMPACTS:

– Bigger stopping distance needed

– Reduced visibility

– Wet roads that can re-freeze at night.

– Wet to snow and slush covered bridges and overpasses

– Bitter cold Tuesday night dropping into the teens.

Details: Rain will arrive after 7 p.m. Monday in our viewing area on the western side then the rain moves east. Cold air will catch up with the system and cause a change to snow generally after midnight. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. Lighter snow showers and passing snow squalls will be seen until about mid day. Those snow showers continue east of I-79 until about sundown.

Stormtracker 13 snow forecast by mid day Tuesday November 12, 2019 on cold surfaces such as lawns, car tops, porch decks. Less accumulation on roads but still can be slick.

Road temperatures will lag behind the air temperatures meaning a good bit of the snow amounts will melt at the start of the change over. Salt treatments will be highly effective. Some areas could see snow cover on the roads in higher terrain areas. The amounts in our forecast are for the grassy areas and colder surface areas such as patio decks, car tops and mailboxes or railings where there is little to no melting.

Road hazards in transitional time from rain to snow courtesy: NWS

Winds will pick up and gust at times to about 20 miles per hour and with temperatures staying in the 20s, that means wind chills will be in the lower 20s and teens. Bundle up!

Anticipated wind chills Tuesday morning

If there are closings or delays, look for those updates here and our storm coverage Tuesday starts at 4:30 a.m. with Bryan Hughes, Jack Kane and Merrily McAuliffe.

UPDATED PHOTOS 10:15 P.M. MONDAY

Rain changing to snow seen in Portsmouth 10:15pm