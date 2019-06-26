Storm dings Doppler dome in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The EF-1 tornado that rolled across a chunk of Kanawha County on Monday (June 24, 2019) also took a small bite out of the machine tasked to track that storm.

NWS Doppler radar near Charleston, West Virginia

The National Weather Service Doppler Radar just off of Corridor G was very close to the actual tornado and looks to have been struck on the outside by some kind of airborne debris.

Meteorologists and technicians quickly assessed the damage and the only loss of service was related to a power issue well after the storm had passed and was not caused by the small mark left in the round protective covering known as the radome.

Inside the NWS Doppler radar

A piece of one of the geometric shaped panels that make up the dome was “delaminated,” or a piece of the coating of the sphere came off. Internally no damage or degradation of the signal or the ability to track storms occurred.

View inside the Charleston NWS Doppler radar looking at the de-laminated portion of the radome from inside the structure. No loss of signal or service reported

The Weather Service says they will replace that part of the radome and that they often replace parts on a regular basis. The radome is the round protective covering that keeps the actual transmitter/receiver dish out of the elements.

The fact that the storm traveled so close to the people that issued the tornado warning may be ironic but the meteorologists there tell us they had backup plans if they needed to go into their shelter and that this shows once again that tornadoes can happen here and why it’s important to be prepared with a safety plan when warnings are issued.