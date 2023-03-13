(WOWK) – We are seeing chilly conditions and snow flurries to start out the work week, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that we have seen worse March weather.

30 years ago the Storm of the Century passed through the Mountain State bringing widespread heavy snowfall to the region.

Satellite imagery March 13th, 1993

The storm originated from the Gulf of Mexico and caused several tornadoes across the southeastern United States. As the storm tracked up the east coast most of the eastern US was blasted by heavy snow fall over the course of March 13th, and 14th.

Snow Totals Courtesy of NOAA

Widespread heavy snow showers blanketed the region with 15+ inches of snow, with most of West Virginia seeing close to 20 inches on March 13th alone. The city of Charleston saw a whopping 19.4 inches of snow with even higher snow totals of 22.6 inches in Huntington. The highest snow total in the state was in Snowshoe with 3 feet and 8 inches of snow.

An estimated 40% of the country’s population experienced effects of the storm. Nationally 318 people were killed in this storm and caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damages.

