(WOWK) – Rain and snow will move through this weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that another system will quickly move in after next week.

The system is set to arrive on Tuesday bringing in warm air high winds and rain. Look at the slideshow below to see when the rain moves through your area.

Rain and snow showers will move Tuesday morning. What mountain snow falls Tuesday morning will not stick. All of the snow will transition back into rain for the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon hours with thunderstorms possible. Light showers will carry into Wednesday leaving us with chances for snow flurries.

Winds will be the big story for the second system. The gustiest winds will be Tuesday afternoon, but winds could still gust up to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon.

After this system blows on by hold on to your hats, because we will see a third system follow this up next weekend.

