Storms fade fast Wednesday evening, more rain with big cool down on the way by week’s end

(WOWK) — Despite plenty of heat and humidity, storms moving across Ohio and Kentucky are fading fairly quickly as they move toward West Virginia by early evening. Predictor models show rain making it into West Virginia but the risk of severe storms is very low as the cells weaken.

Predictor model output for late Wednesday afternoon

The last few showers and storms of the evening should fade by about sunset according to Predictor.

Predictor model output for 7 p.m. Wednesday

By Thursday morning, the weather should be quiet and we expect a dry day.

Predictor model output 7 a.m. Thursday

Friday should be a wet day with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Predictor model output for Friday 11:30 a.m.

More waves of showers are anticipated in the second half of Friday, eventually turning into light, scattered showers left over for Saturday.

Predictor model output for Friday 7:25 p.m.

Thanks to the rain, the temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend.

Temperature trends heading into the weekend

The early call for severe storm chances appears to be low for Friday, however the category could be changed given the possible strong winds in association with expected thunderstorms and the sharp temperature drop coming behind the rain.

Friday severe storm outlook

While flooding is not expected, there is likely some significant rainfall coming for many of us on Friday.

Estimated rainfall from Wednesday through Saturday night

