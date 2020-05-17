Storms, frequent rain kick off active weather week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a quick blast of heat for this time in May and a few Sunday scattered storms, a much larger weather system is in the Stormtracker 13 forecast for the first part of the week.

Strong thunderstorms and even flash flooding are possible due to multiple rounds of rain as a front and area of low pressure stall over the region for a few days. This low will be somewhat “stuck” over the area because of Tropical Storm Arthur (or its remnants in as it weakens) as it slowly moves past the eastern parts of the Carolinas. Arthur will also be slowed by a large, “blocking high” to its north.

Model output showing Tropical Storm Arthur off the NC coast Monday with a blocking high stalling it and that will stall the low over our region as well meaning more rain and storms

There will be a few scattered thunderstorms on Sunday in the late day heat but larger geographic areas will expect to see lines of showers and storms form and move over many of the same spots again and again, almost like a “funnel effect” with the wind flow converging over the region, steering storms over the same terrain. Strong wind gusts could accompany the mid afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Predictor model output for Monday around 2 p.m. showing lines of storms forming in the area

While the traditional movement of lines of storms is west to east locally, these storms may take on more of a south to north flow over the same areas with repetition.

Predictor model output for 7:10 p.m. Monday with strong storms projected across the region

When the storms initially arrive, the top severe weather risk is strong to severe wind gusts, but then the focus will shift to the chance of flash flooding.

Severe storm outlook area for Monday, May 18, 2020 has our area in Marginal Risk area, category 1 out of 5 with winds as top risk

The rainfall will continue to funnel over many of the same areas with even more rounds of rain on Tuesday. Depending on which model is chosen, there could be as much as 3 inches of rain that falls in certain areas. Some models put that higher concentration of rain west of Huntington while other models center the main rainfall over the Charleston-Huntington area. Many large weather patterns on the globe will influence the final outcome for small areas within the WOWK TV viewing area.

