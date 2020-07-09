Storms here Friday and a new tropical storm off North Carolina

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The heat will linger on Friday but a few strong storms will make their way across the region to cool things off if only a few degrees on the weekend.

High temperatures will reach the 90s but small, strong storms should be scattered across the area through the afternoon. Storms will start on the west side of the viewing area around mid day and move to the east.

Predictor model output for 1 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020

Predictor model output for 3:40 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020

Predictor model output for 5:40 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020

Predictor model output for 7:45 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020

The Storm Prediction Center does not have the area in a severe weather risk outlook for the day, and does have the area in a general thunderstorm area. While severe wind criteria is 58 mph or higher, the StormTracker 13 meteorologists feel there could be a few strong wind gusts of 30-40 mph that accompany some of these storms as they pour heavily on small areas. In terms of flooding, the good news is that the storms may have heavy rainfall rates but will be moving quickly enough that there shouldn’t be many high water issues.

Predictor model output for rainfall by 10:15 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020

Also look for frequent lightning with the storms. Again the good news is that these should be quite cellular and individual and should move across the region with some speed.

Lightning Predictor for 3:50 p.m. Friday 7/9/2020 shows occasional lightning moving east within projected storm cells

Before the rain and storms arrive, there is another day with highs in the mid 90s and heat indicies up around the 95-100 degree range. While there is no official heat advisory for Friday, the continued heat can be taxing on personal health and well being. Below are signs of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke and steps to take should you or someone near you show these signs.

Heat illness signs from: NWS

As for the new tropical storm, the name is Fay and it developed off the coast of North Carolina Thursday afternoon. It’s projected to be mainly an issue for the coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic.

Initial forecast cone for Tropical Storm Fay – issued 5p.m. July 9, 2020

Key takeaway points from the National Hurricane Center about Tropical Storm Fay:

” Rainfall: Fay is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along and near the track of Fay across the Mid-Atlantic states into southeast New York and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur. Wind: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday and spread northward through the warning area Friday night. National Hurricane Center Statement on Tropical Storm Fay

With storms arriving tomorrow, get the StormTracker 13 app for free right here. On the app enable notifications and location services. In the app, go to the SafTNet Alert section and enable all alert types for you location and set up to another 15 locations you want to keep an eye on. You’ll be ahead of the storm!