Storms here Thursday and Friday before Laura’s remnants arrive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two days with round of scattered storms are in the StormTracker 13 forecast before the remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the broader region on Saturday.

Laura is an incredibly powerful hurricane with winds inside being measured by NOAA aircraft at 155 miles per hour. Storm surge is expected to reach levels that the National Weather Service calls “unsurvivable” in parts of Louisiana.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. #Laura pic.twitter.com/bV4jzT3Chd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, more rounds of storms are projected for Thursday and Friday in our area. Storms should form to the northwest once again and move to the east, southeast on Thursday. These storms could have potentially damaging winds with them.

On Friday, models now project a band of storms forming in an arc over our region and several other states, hundreds of miles away from Laura, but in the same curved shape thanks to steering winds pushing warm, humid air into the region continually as a front and upper level disturbances meet that flow. These storms could also contain strong and damaging winds.

On Saturday, the remnants of Laura will come through this general region. The track of the remnant low pressure center has been shifting somewhat south over each model run and as of late Wednesday night, some of the top winds showing up on the StormTracker 13 Predictor are in the 20 to 30 mph range as opposed to the 40 to 50 mph range. The path of the storm could shift and wind speeds could be projected to range higher again so residents should keep an eye out for changes.

One note, several football games and scrimmages are slated to be played on Friday evening. Any of those contests could be delayed due to lightning.

Projected rainfall amounts have been changing from run to run of weather models as well. Models tend to show a general one to three inch range of rainfall, but this includes Thursday and Friday rains as well as what falls Saturday from the remnants of Laura.

Another way to talk about flood chances is by looking at the latest outlook for the chance of excessive rainfall. Much of the region is in a marginal to slight risk for that. This means we should keep an eye out for localized flooding with the downpours especially on Friday and Saturday.

