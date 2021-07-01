Storms leaving just in time for July 4th and your beach weather outlook

(WOWK) Flooding rains are moving out of the region just in time for parades, picnics and fireworks displays just in time for the 4th of July weekend.
Predictor shows only a small chance of an afternoon light shower in northcentral West Virginia on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
For those heading to the beaches of the Carolinas, we have storms all up and down the coast likely on Friday afternoon.
The weekend looks much better along the coast with lots of sunshine showing up on our models.
Next week however Tropical Storm Elsa could come into play for beaches in Florida and even places in the Carolinas.
The possible path takes the storm into Florida early next week before turning and possibly heading up along the Carolina coasts by the middle of the week.
