Storms leaving just in time for July 4th and your beach weather outlook

(WOWK) Flooding rains are moving out of the region just in time for parades, picnics and fireworks displays just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Weekend forecast

Predictor shows only a small chance of an afternoon light shower in northcentral West Virginia on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Predictor model output showing area where a few light showers are possible Friday

Predictor model output showing area where a few light showers are possible Saturday

For those heading to the beaches of the Carolinas, we have storms all up and down the coast likely on Friday afternoon.

Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

The weekend looks much better along the coast with lots of sunshine showing up on our models.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

Next week however Tropical Storm Elsa could come into play for beaches in Florida and even places in the Carolinas.

Possible path of Tropical Storm Elsa as of 6:45pm Thursday 7/1/21

The possible path takes the storm into Florida early next week before turning and possibly heading up along the Carolina coasts by the middle of the week.

Weather model plots showing Elsa curving to the east after Tuesday July 6th. Data as of Thursday July 1, 2021

