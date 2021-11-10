Storms move through Thursday and it gets COLD for the weekend

(WOWK) – Mother Nature always has a trick up her sleeve. She’s full of tricks this week.

Temperatures are incredibly warm and as the cold air rushes into the lower 48, we get to deal with some gusty winds on Thursday. Along with the rain that moves through by the late afternoon and into night, we will see temperature slowly dropping after that.

As the cold front and the line of showers and storms blows through, we’ll have a south wind at 10-20mph with some gusts of 25-35mph possible.

Here’s a look at some of the wind speeds for the afternoon and evening.

The temperatures are going to be incredible out ahead of the front and everyone will be able to enjoy one last good bit of warmth before the big chill.

Finally, a clipper system is going to slide in by Sunday evening into Monday and that could bring us a light wintry mix of rain and snow across the area. We don’t see any major travel problems but it’s something to look out for!