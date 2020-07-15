Storms return Thursday amid more heat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a few days without any rain, storms are expected to return to the region on Thursday.

Predictor weather model output for 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020

A cold front is approaching but temperatures will jump well into the 90s before the arrival of the front late Thursday night.

Predictor model output for temperatures Thursday afternoon July 16, 2020

Showers and storms are anticipated to develop in the afternoon over the mountains of West Virginia and also across western Ohio and Kentucky in the afternoon. The western line of storms will move to the east and bring scattered thunderstorms to the region from west to east late Thursday and into Friday morning. Places that don’t see rain or storm during Thursday afternoon likely see rain overnight and in the early morning Friday.

Predictor weather model output for 5:00 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020

Predictor weather model output for 6:00 a.m. Friday July 17, 2020

The area is in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms which is category one out of five on the storm risk categories scale issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Storm risk categories for Thursday July 16, 2020

The top risk for severe storms is the possibility of damaging winds. Tornado chances are limited to areas north of the WOWK viewing area.

Leading storm risks in small areas are wind and hail

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible with the storms.

Lightning Predictor shows where lightning is most likely at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020

Predictor model output for anticipated rainfall through Friday July 17, 2020

The best way to stay ahead of the storms is to download the WOWK TV weather app for free. Be sure to enable location services and notifications on the app. Then within the SAF-T-Net alert section, enable all alerts for your location. You will be ahead of the storms.