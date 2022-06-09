PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As storms blew through much of the region last night, some places were hit harder than others. One of the harder-hit areas was the area around Confidence Elementary School in Putnam County.

Debris from the school’s greenhouse can be seen spread out all over the school’s playground on Thursday. Heavy winds have caused uprooted tree’s in the area, and one of the school’s security cameras to come off of the building. A barn about a quarter of a mile away from the school was also completely destroyed. Some residents in both Putnam and Kanawha county were still without power this morning.

“It was just a vicious storm. Just vicious. There was just a lot of wind and you couldn’t even see because it was raining so hard. But I got home and the power had just gone off. This is about 8 o’clock last night. And we live at the head of the holler so we’re isolated,” said Tony Shepherd, who lives off of Keizer Creek Road in Kanawha County.

AEP and tree cleanup crews we’re also out much of the morning cleaning up the damage and restoring power.