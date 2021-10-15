Storms tonight will bring a BIG CHILL for the weekend! (Flannel Alert)

(WOWK) – It’s official, fall will be arriving on Mother Nature’s schedule Saturday morning! And of course, she’s bringing it in with a bang…literally.

Rain showers will slide into the Tri-State region around Huntington and to the west late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Deeper into the late night, storms will pop up across southern Ohio and some of those will be strong with some gusty wind and frequent lightning. As those storms move east through the night, they’ll weaken and could possibly clear much of the area before sunrise.

Through the morning and midday across West Virginia, we’re looking at the showers to be much lighter before sunrise and then diminishing to a mist or extremely light shower. And we’ll have things drying out to the west and more sunshine developing as the day goes on. Unfortunately, it won’t warm us up by much.

Speaking of the temperatures…Saturday’s highs will actually be around midnight and slowly fall throughout the entire day. In the afternoon they’ll hold steady for a number of hours but then they’ll plummet into Sunday morning!

Not half bad…but the highs occur just after midnight on Saturday morning!

HOLY TOLEDO! It’s fall Sunday morning for sure!!!

Rain totals won’t be of concern but they’ll help the mums planted and settle the dust.