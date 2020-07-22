Storms under way Wednesday, moving east and more storms set for Thursday

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the largest part of Cabell County and the northern part of Wayne County and a tiny piece of Lincoln County.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong to severe storms are moving across the region late Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a slow moving cold front. One severe thunderstorm warning was already issued for the Portsmouth, Ohio area and the storms continue to the east with possible wind gusts up to 50-55 miles per hour which is below official severe limits but can still cause damage.

VIPIR Real Time Radar as of 4:11p.m. – check the latest here:

Heavy rain has also been reported with this system as there have been actual rain gauge reports of more than an inch of rain within the storms in parts of Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center did lower the severe storm potential from Category 2 to Category 1, also known as the Marginal Risk Category, based on previous rains early in the day leaving lots of cloud cover compared to other areas.

Latest SPC Storm Risk Outlook for Wednesday – lowering the risk to lowest category for our region

Looking ahead, short term models push the line of storms to the east through the Huntington area before 6 p.m. and up to about the Charleston area (including places north of I-64) by about 7 p.m.

Predictor model output for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph and torrential downpours will make driving possibly dangerous at times, especially at the peak commute time from Huntington to Charleston so please be cautious if you must drive when the storms come through.

Severe storm risk outlook for Thursday

The storms should move east and somewhat south through the first half of the night along this slow moving front which is still in the area Thursday. That means more storms are possible with the region currently in the Marginal Risk for severe storms, of the lowest category of risk, based on the potential for damaging winds.

