Storms Wednesday could be strong to severe

(WOWK) — Strong to possibly severe storms are expected across the WOWK-TV viewing area on Wednesday, starting on the west side of the region and moving to the east side through the day.

The risk of severe weather is smallest on the west side of the area and bigger to the east as the heat of the day is met by a strong cold front.

Severe storm outlook for Wednesday – marginal risk for our area

The top risk of severe weather will be the chance for damaging winds generally after 11 a.m. and before 5 p.m. across the area, moving west to east.

Storm risks for Wednesday

There will be a change of wind direction with height so there is a chance for some rotation within storms, therefore there is a small chance for a tornado, listed at a 2 percent chance within 25 miles of a given point within the green shaded area below.

Tornado risk for Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center

Damaging winds are possible but the chance is rather low. The 5 percent chance outline covers the entire WOWK-TV viewing area.

Damaging wind risk outlook for Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center

The hail risk is very low and the chance for flooding is small but once again we will monitor streams and creeks closely just in case as we expect perhaps another inch of rain or so in the heart of the viewing area. Heavier rain is expected to the east and the west of the WOWK-TV area.

Predictor model rainfall projections for Wednesday into Thursday

Be sure to stay ahead of the weather by getting the StormTracker 13 weather app. Enable location services, notifications and all alert types within the Storm Alert section of the app and you will get every alert issued for your area and for any other location you want to keep your eye on for severe storms. The app is free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.