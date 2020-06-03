Storms Wednesday night mainly in northern portions of viewing area, more storms for more of the region Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Storms late Wednesday afternoon and early evening are strong but not may severe thunderstorms have taken place in the 13 News viewing area. The storms have produced lots of cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall but not much in the way of wind. The bulk of the storms should stay along or just north of a Spencer-Ripley-Point Pleasant-Gallipolis-Jackson line and the storms should fade between 9 p.m. and midnight for most in those areas.

Predictor model output 9:35 p.m. Wednesday evening shows storms in the Mid Ohio Valley fading fast

On Thursday a quiet start is in the forecast but humidity levels are rising and the chance for pop up storms exists over the entire 13 News viewing area. We could see spotty downpours with some strong winds and frequent lightning that could case some brief and very localized street flooding.

Predictor model output 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon showing storms scattered across the region

By Thursday evening, the energy for those storms is fading as the storms move closer to the West-Virginia-Virginia border.

Predictor model output 7:35 p.m. Thursday evening showing storms mainly south and east in WV.

Friday should start fairly quiet and only a few scattered storms will be seen any time from morning until the evening. The temperatures will still be well into the mid and upper 80s however, so the summer heat is here to stay it looks like.

Predictor model output 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon showing very few scattered storms

Frequent lightning is possible with the Thursday storms just like we have seen with the Wednesday evening storms.

Lightning Predictor model output showing occasional to frequent lightning Thursday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms based on the chance for a strong downburst of wind along with the heavy rain potential.

Marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center – lowest of 5 categories of risk

While the rainfall models do change with each new set of data, the overall idea is that due to the slow moving nature of the projected storms that we can see pockets where there could be some brief street flooding. The humid air will make these storms good at producing large amounts of rain in a small area in a short amount of time.

Predictor model output for rainfall through 5:00 p.m. Friday – localized street flooding would be possible temporarily

Stay ahead of the storms with the Stormtracker 13 Weather App found here for free. Enable all alerts in the SafTNet Alert portion of the app and also enable location services on the app so you will receive any and all storm warnings for your location.