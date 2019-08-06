Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Manson prosecutor: Keep them all locked up forever
Top Stories
China’s yuan falls further to US dollar amid trade war fears
Top Stories
Man arrested after Fayette County home invasion
Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation
Biden: Trump ‘using the language’ of ‘white nationalists’
Hiroshima marks 74th anniversary of atomic bombing
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Top Stories
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday PM
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Washington tops Vegas in earthquake-delayed game, 99-70
Top Stories
Yankees hit 5 HRs, beat Orioles 9-6 for 6th straight win
Top Stories
Yankees set MLB record with 32 HRs at Camden Yards
Patrick Patterson Hosts Annual Basketball Camp at Huntington High School
Nathan Adrian: life before medal gold as he fights cancer
LEADING OFF: Greinke debuts for Houston, Foltynewicz returns
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 5, 2019 / 10:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2019 / 10:03 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Trump focuses on mental illness after Dayton and El Paso shootings, doesn’t mention gun reforms
Civil rights groups raise alarm over white supremacist crimes
Perry: Congress should cut recess short, address ‘wide open’ border
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Concession stand vandalized at little league field in St. Albans
West Virginia domestic abuse survivor shares story to empower and protect others
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Victoria’s Secret hires first transgender model
Inside West Virginia Politics at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree
Local Events