Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Deputies search for missing eastern Kentucky man
Top Stories
26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home
Top Stories
Pence promoting conservative congressman in South Carolina
WV Republicans change convention delegate process
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him a visa
Trump seeks to avoid primary challenge and repeat of history
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night – Dealing With Some Showers
Top Stories
Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead
Top Stories
Flash flood warning issued for several counties following heavy rain
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Thursday Night Update – Overnight Showers
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night Update
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Tuesday PM – Storms Will Cool Things Off
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Colts try to quickly turn corner following Luck’s decision
Top Stories
Beckham back on field with Browns’ offense after hip issue
Top Stories
Depth chart released by WVU football for season opener
Mountaineer Gameday Xtra to debut Wednesday on WVi digital platforms
Chiefs lose backup QB Henne to broken ankle, sign Moore
Super Bowl practice run for Fox at Dolphins’ preseason game
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night – Dealing With Some Showers
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 26, 2019 / 06:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2019 / 06:33 PM EDT
Washington DC Bureau
FEMA calls on government to work together to better prepare for natural disasters
Trumps directs Education Dept. to cancel federal loan debt for disabled veterans
Celtics legend Bob Cousy awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events