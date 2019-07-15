Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Trump tweets send stinging message to countless Americans
Top Stories
Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately
Top Stories
GAO: EPA skirted procedures in overhaul of science boards
Austin Butler to star as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic
Mnuchin says budget deal with Pelosi is ‘very close’
Lee now in favor of changing Confederate proclamation
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
Top Stories
The Latest: National Guard trying to rescue family of 5
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Weather Forecast July 12, 2019
Second tornado confirmed in Charleston area on June 24th
Stormtracker 13 Thursday Night Forecast July 11, 2019
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Crawford has 2 HRs, 8 RBIs as Giants overwhelm Rockies 19-2
Top Stories
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure
Top Stories
Warriors GM Bob Myers moves on from Durant with appreciation
Cricket, Tennis, F1: An epic day of sports in London
Big 12 is a 10: Bowlsby says no talk of expanding league
Sankey talks link between sports gambling, mental health
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Jul 15, 2019 / 06:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2019 / 06:06 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Trade agreement provision affecting drug prices could be a sticking point
All states represented at annual Made in America event
Lawmakers alarmed by feds’ use of facial recognition
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Police: Flushing drugs could create ‘meth gators’
Trade agreement provision affecting drug prices could be a sticking point
West Virginia Republican feud escalates
Man arrested after motorcycle pursuit through Kanawha County
West Virginia State Police issue warning about email scam
Local Events