Stormtracker 13 Forecast Thursday Night Update – Overnight Showers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Temperatures Tuesday are soaring deep into the 90s in many towns across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a *Heat Advisory* until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Heat Advisory includes Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Lawrence (KY), Gallia, Lawrence (OH), Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson (WV), Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, and Roane counties.